Sioux City Police Department emphasizes de-escalation skills during new officer training

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Local law enforcers recognize the importance of using de-escalation tactics as a part of their jobs.

VirTra is a simulator program used by law enforcement agencies across the country. The program has a three-screen set up to allow realistic peripheral views. On the screen are pre-taped scenarios that play out from the officer's point of view.

It involves computers and screens, but also includes a prop taser and gun. Those are two real items officers have on hand while on the beat.

"We of course understand that in our jobs things could escalate very quickly and so there's also an element of teaching not to react to words, but to respond to the meaning of what an individual is presenting you," said Officer Andrew Dutler.

Officer Dutler gave an example of responding in that way. An individual in a street interview could potentially be showing signs of aggression, like balling up their fists. Those are signs that officers are trained to recognize, and ask about, in that situation.

"That person may say no, and then immediately reach into a pocket or into their waistband and at that point in time, it's not that we just jump to a level of force, but we are trained to notice things that change in a moments notice. Then it's on that officer in that moment to figure out how to handle that situation," said Officer Dutler.

When a situation like that is presented in training, officers are debriefed on each detail after the simulation is complete.

"We talk about maybe some verbal skills we could use that maybe weren't used, or if a situation escalates very quickly and we needed to use an element of force and we didn't, we can talk about those as well," said Officer Dutler.

Officer Dutler says such specific training is so important for any law enforcement agency to best serve the community.

"Day to day 98% of the interactions we have with the public, we do reach a point of collaboration or cooperation. Most of our jobs entails communicating with folks verbally and most of our job is done in that fashion," said Officer Dutler.

Officers say the main goal in any scenario is to protect themselves, protect others, and protect the community at large.