Spain adopts landmark law to protect ‘gig’ delivery workers

MADRID (AP) — Spain has approved a pioneering law that gives delivery platforms a mid-August deadline to hire the workers currently freelancing for them and that requires transparency of artificial intelligence used to manage workforces. The new law approved Tuesday by the center-left ruling coalition comes in the wake of a ruling by Spain’s top court last year and at a time when other countries in Europe and elsewhere are deciding on a labor model for the so-called gig economy. The government’s move has angered digital businesses and some food delivery workers who took to the streets on Tuesday in different Spanish cities because they say that remaining self-employed benefits them.