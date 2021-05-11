Tokyo Olympic torch relay pulled off streets in Hiroshima

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympic torch relay is being pulled off the streets in Hiroshima prefecture. Hiroshima Governor Hidehiko Yuzaki says a ceremony next week without the relay is likely to still take place. This is at least the sixth change to the relay in the last several weeks as cases of COVID-19 have surged in Japan. The relay began on March 25 and is to end on July 23 at the opening ceremony of the Olympics. Tokyo and other areas are under a state of emergency until May 31. International Olympic President Thomas Bach was forced to call off a trip next week to Hiroshima. The event was to come barely two months before the Olympics open.