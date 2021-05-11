Ukraine charges Putin ally Medvedchuk with treason

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has indicted a top opposition figure who is a close ally of Russia’s president with treason and attempts to steal natural resources from Russia-annexed Crimea. Viktor Medvedchuk is accused of transferring oil and gas production licenses from one of the fields in Crimea to Russian authorities. Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. The indictment also alleges he disclosed secret data on the deployment of Ukrainian military units last year. Ukrainian authorities earlier froze his financial assets and shut down three pro-Russian TV channels he controlled. His party called the new charges against Medvedchuk “an open and cynical political reprisal.”