US doctors group issues anti-racism plan for itself, field

The nation’s largest doctors group has released a comprehensive anti-racism plan. The plan released Tuesday is aimed at dismantling racism inside its own ranks and within the U.S. medical establishment. The American Medical Association said the plan has been in the works for over a year. But the groups’ leaders say that health inequities highlighted by the pandemic, ongoing police brutality and recent race-based crimes have given the effort a sense of urgency. The AMA plans to diversify its staff and embed anti-racist activities and education throughout the organization. U.S. physicians are overwhelmingly white and AMA leadership and membership tends to reflect that.