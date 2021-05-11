US Treasury sanctions 7 Lebanese tied to Hezbollah finances

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department has slapped sanctions on seven Lebanese linked to the militant Hezbollah group and its financial arm. Tuesday’s sanctions are the latest against Hezbollah, which Washington considers a terrorist group, as Lebanon is experiencing the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history. The Treasury said six Lebanese were sanctioned for using the cover of personal accounts at certain Lebanese banks to evade sanctions against Hezbollah’s financial arm in order to transfer approximately $500 million over the past decade. The seventh person one of Hezbollah’s chief financial executives who oversees the group’s overall budget.