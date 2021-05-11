Whitmer threatens profit seizure if pipeline keeps operating

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is threatening to go after Enbridge’s profits from a Great Lakes oil pipeline if it isn’t shut down. The Democratic governor issued the warning Tuesday in a letter to Enbridge, a Canadian oil transport company. Whitmer ordered the company last November to close the line by May 12. She agrees with environmentalists and native tribes that a section of Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac is vulnerable to a spill. Enbridge says the pipeline is safe and won’t be shut down unless a federal court or agency requires it. Supporters of the pipeline say losing it would cause economic damage and job losses.