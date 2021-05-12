After a quiet day, shower chances return through the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Our recent stretch of mornings in the 30s continues today with clear skies and light winds meaning a few spots may see a bit of frost to start the day.



However, it will be turning into a pleasant day pretty quickly as we jump into the mid 60s for highs with a few clouds around in the afternoon.



Winds will be fairly light out of the south at 5 to 15 miles per hour.



Overall, it will be a pretty nice mid May day!



Tonight will not be quite as cold with a low near 40 degrees.



Thursday will see more cloud cover push into the area with a chance for an isolated thundershower to push through the area.



Temperatures will sit steady in the mid 60s as we head into the weekend with more rain chances.



The highest chances will be Thursday night into Friday with another solid chance Sunday.



How much rain we could see and when we start to warm the temperatures up on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.