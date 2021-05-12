Skip to Content

Biden team moves swiftly to tackle pipeline political peril

New
11:34 pm National news from the Associated Press

The Biden administration swung aggressively into action after a primary gasoline pipeline fell prey to a cyberattack. The administration recognized the situation posed a potential series of political and economic risks. The pipeline shutdown was an all-hands-on-deck situation for a presidency that has also had to deal with a pandemic, a recession, an influx of unaccompanied children at the southern border, a troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and high-stakes showdowns globally that carry the specter of war. Hours before the Colonial Pipeline was restarted, President Joe Biden was signaling there were reasons for optimism.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content