Bosnian Serb ex-leader Karadzic to spend life in UK prison

LONDON (AP) — Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic will serve his life sentence for war crimes in a U.K. prison. Karadzic was one of the chief architects of the slaughter and devastation of Bosnia’s 1992-95 war. He was convicted by a United Nations court in 2016 of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison, later increased to life. He is currently in The Hague, but the British government has agreed he will be moved to an unspecified U.K. prison. The conflict in Bosnia was Europe’s bloodiest since World War II, leaving 100,000 dead and millions homeless.