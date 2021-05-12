Deal reached for ex-White House counsel McGahn’s testimony

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former White House counsel Don McGahn will answer questions in private from the House Judiciary Committee in an apparent resolution of a longstanding dispute over his testimony, according to a court document filed Wednesday evening. Democrats who run the committee have sought McGahn’s testimony for two years as part of an investigation of potential obstruction of justice by former President Donald Trump during special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. They pressed ahead with the subpoena even after President Joe Biden took office in January. Under an agreement negotiated by the committee and Justice Department, McGahn will only be questioned about information attributed to him in publicly available portions of Mueller’s report.