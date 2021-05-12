Feds: Suspect in fatal shooting of girl, 7, fled Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) — Newly unsealed federal court documents reveal a man allegedly involved in the fatal shooting last month of a 7-year-old Chicago girl is believed to have fled Illinois. A criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court accuses 21-year-old Devontay Anderson with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. Anderson has been charged in Cook County Circuit Court with first-degree murder in the death of Jaslyn Adams. The girl was sitting in a car with her father at a West Side McDonald’s drive-thru on April 18 when three men were involved in a gun attack on the car the left Jaslyn dead and her father seriously wounded. Eighteen-year-old Marion Lewis and 21-year-old Demond Goudy have been charged with murder.