Germany maps path to reaching ‘net zero’ emissions by 2045

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has adopted an ambitious plan to reduce the country’s greenhouse gas emissions to ‘net zero’ by 2045. The new deadline is five years earlier than previously planned and entails making deeper emissions cuts sooner. The roadmap approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday sets out measures for achieving the new target, including spending more to expand renewable energy sources and tougher financial penalties for polluters. Environment Minister Svenja Schulze said the costs should be viewed as an investment in future green growth markets. The German government was pushed to make more ambitious targets last week after the country’s top court ruled that existing measures placed too much of the burden for curbing global warming on younger people.