Greek soccer fans barge into Acropolis to mark league win

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Fans of the Greek soccer team Olympiakos have forced their way into the grounds of the ancient Acropolis during celebrations for winning this year’s championship. The Culture Ministry said around 500 fans were involved in Wednesday’s incident, remaining at the site for about 15 minutes but causing no damage. Olympiakos fans celebrated their 46th Greek title, the second won without fans allowed to attend matches due to the pandemic. The team based at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, played its last home game Wednesday at Giorgios Karaiskakis stadium. No injuries or arrests were reported.