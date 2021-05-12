Half of South Dakota’s adult population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

(KTIV) - Wednesday marked a major milestone for the state of South Dakota, as health officials announced half of the state's adult population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In all over 304,435 South Dakota residents have completed their vaccine series.

Late Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved an Emergency Use Authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for people 12 to 15. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) will be voting on whether to grant the authorization on Wednesday.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank all South Dakotans who have chosen to get their COVID-19 vaccine - protecting themselves, their family and their community," said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health. “Vaccines are safe and are the quickest way out of this pandemic.”