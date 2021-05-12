How to plan an eco-friendly remodel without overspending

You don’t have to overspend on a remodel to make it eco-friendly. Whether you’re redoing the kitchen or making specific changes to lower your utility bills, there are inexpensive, sustainable ways to keep a small footprint. Often, adding energy- or water-efficient alternatives to the remodel will help save on utility bills. With some extra work, you can find eco-friendly fixtures and appliances within your price range. Even with help from the government and utility company, remodels often require some money upfront, so compare financing options to decide which fits best with your budget.