Skip to Content

Iran state TV says Ahmadinejad will run in presidential race

New
1:09 am National news from the Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state television is reporting that the country’s former firebrand president will run again for office in upcoming elections in June. Broadcast footage showed Mahmoud Ahmadinejad marching accompanied by supporters to a registration center at the Interior Ministry where he filled out registration forms. Ahmadinejad in recent years has tried to polish his hardline image into a more centrist candidacy, criticizing the government for mismanagement. The Holocaust-denying Ahmadinejad has previously been banned from running for the presidency by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in 2017, although then, he registered anyway. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content