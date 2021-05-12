Judge asked to OK evidence of Ahmaud Arbery’s past troubles

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Attorneys for two Georgia men charged with chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery are requesting a judge’s approval to use unflattering evidence from the slain man’s past. Attorneys for Travis McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, argued at a pretrial hearing Wednesday that jurors should be allowed to know of Arbery’s past arrests for bringing a gun onto a school campus and shoplifting. A prosecutor argued Arbery’s past is irrelevant. The McMichaels are charged with murder after they pursued the Black man they saw running in their neighborhood in 2020. Their neighbor William “Roddie” Byan is also charged.