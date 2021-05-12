Macron’s party pulls support from woman in Muslim headscarf

PARIS (AP) — France’s long-standing debate over the Muslim headscarf has landed in a local political race, giving it a national message with a decision by President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party to withdraw backing for a candidate in because she was pictured in a poster with her head covered. “I’m frankly pained by the decision,” Mahfoud Benali, lead candidate on the list for a district in Montpellier, said Wednesday of the move by Macron’s LREM party to refuse support for Zemmahi. Party chief Stanislas Guerini said that “ostentatious religious signs don’t have their place on posters, whatever the religion.” Macron is expected to run in next year’s presidential race.