May 12: South Dakota reports over half of its population is now fully vaccinated

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials are reporting on Wednesday 1,438 more residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series, with a total of 304,435 people in the state are now fully vaccinates.

This means an estimated 50.08 percent of South Dakota's 16 and older population is fully vaccinated against the virus.

The state's COVID-19 dashboard shows 55.90 percent of the state's adult population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

So far, South Dakota has administered 622,350 of its allocated vaccines, with 275,479 being Moderna, 328,768 being Pfizer and 18,103 being Johnson & Johnson.

On May 12's report, health officials reported 64 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. Currently, there are 1,104 active cases of the virus in the state, an increase of four since Tuesday.

A total of 120,526 of South Dakota's 123,518 COVID-19 cases have recovered, with 66 patients remain hospitalized due to the virus.

Seven additional deaths were reported, bringing the total to 1,988.

Find the latest information from South Dakota's COVID-19 dashboard here.