More than half of adults have been fully vaccinated in SD

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Department of Health says the state has crossed the 50% threshold for the number of adult residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Health officials said Wednesday that more than 304,000 South Dakotans have received their vaccinations. Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said vaccines are safe and are the quickest way out of the pandemic. State health officials began Phase 2 of South Dakota’s vaccination plan on April 5. It made coronavirus vaccines available to all state residents age 16 and older, in addition to any eligible person that had not been inoculated in the first phase.