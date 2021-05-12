Morningside Softball qualifies for the NAIA National Tournament

SIOUX CITY(KTIV)

The Mustangs found out on Tuesday that they made the N-A-I-A National Softball Tournament.

They will be in the Medford, Oregon Bracket.

The Mustangs will face Hope International University of California at 1:00 PM on Monday.

"All these teams are going to be good teams. So we know we have to bring a lot of intensity and bring an aggressive game, you know, and just go play our game." said Head Coach Jessica Jones-Sitzmann.

Senior Catcher Ashton Whiten added "We know we kind of were on that bubble so it was pretty stressful four days, so seeing our name pop-up first especially was extremely exciting and getting that extra opportunity and that second chance to go out and play with our teammates, it's a blessing."

This is Morningside's fourth trip to the National Tournament in five years and the sixth time overall.**

Morningside goes into the Tournament as a second seed.**