OABCIG Middle School ‘Blue Team’ honored for helping in medical emergency

ODEBOLT, Iowa (KTIV) - Staff at OABCIG'S Middle School were recognized Wednesday after their training was tested first-hand during a medical emergency at the school earlier this year.

"Always be prepared. Always be ready. You never know when you're going to be in a circumstance where you might have to save somebody's life," said Tiffany Lindberg, OABCIG School Nurse.

In January, a 6th grade class at the Middle school in Odebolt was just playing dodgeball.

But the average game turned into anything but normal, after one of the students collapsed.

"At first I thought he was play-acting. He's a very jovial kid, I thought he was celebrating, he won the game, I thought he was just celebrating. Once he didn't respond we cleared out the classroom and we called on our blue team to come in, they made an announcement and the rest of the staff came in," said Tony Napierala, Middle School PE Teacher.

The school's blue team, made up of school staff, is trained to help in medical emergencies.

Once the blue team arrived, they performed CPR and utilized the Automated External Defibrillator or AED to resuscitate the student before first responders arrived on the scene.

Napierala said after the blue team got to the gym, it was all about working together to help the student.

"The staff gets along very well here. So, it was easy to communicate. As soon as others came in we kind of assigned duties to who could do what. First was call an ambulance, second was getting him stable and all those other things that go in. We didn't have to discuss much. We all knew what to do," said Napierala.

After arriving on scene, emergency crews took the student to Ida Grove where he was met with the Life Flight crew, who took him in a helicopter to Omaha.

But without the help of the blue team, the situation could have ended much differently.

"With the quick thinking and the action of those individuals, we were there to welcome him back to school. I still get goosebumps thinking about it," said Tiffany Lindberg, School Nurse.

They worked together in their student's time of need.

"It's hard to describe. Really sometimes chokes you up a little bit. The kid is a great kid and it's great to see him back in school, with his family. It just makes you feel really proud about what you've done and what you've accomplished and the training we've done. And you feel confident if you ever get in that situation again," said Napierala.