One person sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries following motorcycle, mobile home accident

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One person was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a motorcyclist hit a mobile home late Tuesday night.

Officials said it was a single-vehicle accident involving with motorcyclist running into a new mobile home that was parked in the street at Tallview Terrace.

The motorcyclist was transported to Mercy with those life-threatening injures.

Police said one other person was injured… not in the accident but trying to help the injured motorcyclist.

The mobile home caught fire after the motorcyclist hit the home.

The incident is under investigation.