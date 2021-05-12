Paramedic students at Northeast Community College participate in mass casualty drill

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Paramedic students at Northeast Community College put their emergency skills to the test Wednesday, by taking part in a mass casualty drill.

These students had to act fast in this mock situation -- the squad had a lack of resources and more patients than they could handle. The drill was a car accident with multiple victims, and included a visit from LifeNet Air Methods.

The Norfolk Fire Division and Norfolk Ambulance were there to see how the drill unfolded.

Instructors and real-life emergency crews were happy with how the students handled the situation.

"I am really glad and I am really proud of each one them. They have worked really really hard and I'm excited to see what comes out of a 1 or a 2 year paramedic program because these guys are ready," said Carol Rodenborg, Director of EMS/Paramedic Program.

Rodenborg says her students rose to the challenge so well, she couldn't tell her accelerated and non-accelerated students apart.

Student Sarah Parrigan says the drill is very helpful in getting people ready for the real thing.

"As soon as you walk away from this, you can either beat yourself for what you did wrong or instead you can keep learning and growing and just improving on your skills as a paramedic" said Parrigan.

She also says the drill is the closest thing to a real-world scenario.

Parrigan says her favorite part of the program is her instructors.