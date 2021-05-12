Scramble on for new fuel routes after Colonial Pipeline hack

RALEIGH (AP) — State and federal officials are scrambling to find alternate routes to deliver gasoline in the Southeast U.S. after a hack of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline led to panic-buying that contributed to more than 1,000 gas stations running out of fuel. The pipeline runs from the Gulf Coast to the New York metropolitan region, but states in the Southeast are more reliant on the pipeline for fuel. Gasbuddy.com says that 28% of gas stations in North Carolina were out of fuel. Georgians were also getting squeezed, with 17.5% of stations there out of gas. In Virginia, 17% of stations were out, and in South Carolina, 16% had no fuel.