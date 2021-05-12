Poland wants to buy Marie Curie’s vacation house in France

SAINT-REMY-LES-CHEVREUSE, France (AP) — Poland’s prime minister says he’s given instructions for the government to buy a house in France where the Nobel-winning scientist couple Marie Sklodowska-Curie and Pierre Curie spent holidays and weekends from 1904-1906. Premier Mateusz Morawiecki said on Twitter that the house, on the south-west outskirts of Paris, is “part of Poland’s history.” The 120 sq. meters (1,300 sq. feet) stone building carries a price tag of 790,000 euros ($950,000). Polish-born Curie was among the first women to study science at the Sorbonne in Paris. With her French husband Pierre and scientist Henri Becquerel they won 1903 Nobel Prize in Physics for studies on radioactivity. She won the 1911 Nobel in Chemistry for discovering radium and polonium.