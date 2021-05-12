S.D. company to provide inmate meals at Mississippi jail

COLLINS, Miss. (AP) — A South Dakota-based company has been chosen to provide daily meals to inmates at a Mississippi jail. WDAM-TV reports Covington County supervisors voted this week to award a contract to Summit Jail Food Service of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to handle food service at the county jail. Only two companies bid to provide meal service at the jail, and Sheriff Darrell Perkins said the offer from Summit Jail Food Service was the lowest of the two. The company plans to start its meal service June 1.