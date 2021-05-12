Siouxland high school student in the running for National Finalists in Doodle for Google contest

VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) - One Siouxland high schooler's art is in the running for National Finalist in the Doodle for Google contest.

Niu Niu Zhang is a Freshman at Vermillion High School in Vermillion, South Dakota.

Zhang said she heard about the contest from her mom when she was younger but was always too scared to enter.

After her art teacher made it an assignment, she decided to give it a go and won in South Dakota, in the Grades 8 and 9 category.

Now it's up to the people to vote on which doodle moves on to the national finalist category.

This year's theme is to show what makes you strong.

"For me, I picked a theme of reading because I like reading a lot. And reading has always taught me about a lot of things. There are always lessons to be learned in any story and any book. So, all those things I've learned from books have been applied to my daily life. And I thought, yeah that makes me strong," said Zhang.

The top five favorite drawings move on to the national finalist round, where judges pick the top doodle.

The winner gets a dollar 30-thousand dollar scholarship and a 50-thousand dollar technology package for their school, plus their drawing is featured on the home page of google for the day.

Voting ends on Friday, you can click here to vote for Zhang or any other drawings.

