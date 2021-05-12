Suspect in the Times Square shooting arrested in Florida

Suspect in the Times Square shooting arrested in FloridaNew
STARKE, FL. (NBC) - The man reportedly responsible for shooting two women and a toddler in New York City's Times Square Saturday has been apprehended near Jacksonville, Florida.
US Marshals made the arrest at a McDonald's in Starke where Farrakhan Muhammad and his girlfriend, Kristen Vergara were located.
Detectives identified Muhammad after he was captured on camera leaving times square and going to a hotel, police said.
Monday, the NYPD received a confirmed sighting of Muhammad in North Carolina, by that time, he had changed clothes and cut his dreadlocks.
Police later discovered Muhammad was heading toward Florida.
A 4-year-old Brooklyn girl was one of three people hit by stray bullets when Muhammad reportedly opened fire during a dispute in times square around 5 pm Saturday evening.
All three victims in the shooting are expected to recover.