Suspect in the Times Square shooting arrested in Florida

STARKE, FL. (NBC) - The man reportedly responsible for shooting two women and a toddler in New York City's Times Square Saturday has been apprehended near Jacksonville, Florida.

US Marshals made the arrest at a McDonald's in Starke where Farrakhan Muhammad and his girlfriend, Kristen Vergara were located.

Detectives identified Muhammad after he was captured on camera leaving times square and going to a hotel, police said.

Monday, the NYPD received a confirmed sighting of Muhammad in North Carolina, by that time, he had changed clothes and cut his dreadlocks.

Police later discovered Muhammad was heading toward Florida.

A 4-year-old Brooklyn girl was one of three people hit by stray bullets when Muhammad reportedly opened fire during a dispute in times square around 5 pm Saturday evening.

All three victims in the shooting are expected to recover.