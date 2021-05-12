The CDC reports additional cases of blood clots related to J&J vaccine

More cases of rare blood clots following use of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine have been reported.

According to the CDC, there have now been at least 28 cases reported out of over 8.73M doses administered in the US.

Among those, 22 were women and six were men, and the majority were between the ages of 30 and 49.

Also, all were vaccinated before the FDA and CDC recommended a temporary pause on April 13.

That pause was later lifted on April 23.

The CDC says three people have died and four still remain hospitalized.