The Sioux City Explorers Ready for the 2021 Campaign

SIOUX CITY, IA (KTIV) After not playing the 2020 season because of the Pandemic, The Sioux City Explorers are back and getting ready to open their 20-21 American Association season.

The X's have been practicing the last few weeks in preparation for next Tuesday's opener against the Houston Apollos.

Manager Steve Montgomery is back and entering his seventh year as the X's skipper.

In those years, He has led the Explorers to four playoff appearances.

The last playoff appearance was in 2019, when the X's were swept in three games by Saint Paul.

The Explorers also have a handful of veterans joining Montgomery on the team.

Oufielder Michael Lang and Infielder's Nate Samson and Jose Sermo bring 17-years combined Explorers experience to the roster.

That experience is going to be vital for the teams success this season.

Steve Montgomery and the team have an exhibition game on Thursday in Yankton against Sioux Falls.

The Explorers open the regular season at home on Tuesday against the Houston Apollos.