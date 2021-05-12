Washington High School Students donate hair and find creative ways to support kids with cancer

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) -- Wednesday students at Washington High School in Cherokee, Iowa lead the way in donating money, time, and hair to a great cause.

The school hosted a Cut-A-Thon where area stylists cut more than 20 people's hair to donate to Children With Hair Loss, which provides free wigs for kids suffering from cancer.

Students of all ages say they wanted their long locks to go towards someone who needs it more. That's why many of them planned to grow their hair out far in advance of the Cut-A-Thon.

"My sister told me about it, she graduated two years ago, and she said I could do it. I've always had partially long hair, I've had spurts where I grow it out longer and whatnot," said Sophomore Sam Gebers.

Others were planning to get it cut at a salon, but the timing of the event and the people it would go towards presented the perfect opportunity.

"I just figured that my hair was getting too long anyway, so I figured it was time to cut it, so might as well do it for a good cause," said Junior Levi Pingel.

Now that both students have more than nine inches of their hair off their head, it'll be on its way to the June E. Nylen Cancer Center in Sioux City, they share many positive emotions.

"It feels good having it off. I was kind of getting tired of how long it was. I definitely wouldn't just have it that long for anything," said Gebers.

"I feel really weird, there's no weight on my head, but it feels good to know my hair is going to a good cause," said Pingel.

Some students and faculty who couldn't donate hair put on skits, or gave a speech.

One student got very creative with his attempt to raise money.

Caden Thomas, a senior at Washington High School, made the decision to go up on stage and have his legs waxed in front of his peers.

Thomas says the experience wasn't as painful as he thought it would be, and he would happily do again, especially for such a good cause.

"I sat in on an NHS meeting and I decided, 'Hey, you know what would raise a lot of money to go to a good cause? Pain.' Pain brings in a lot of money so I just thought it would be a funny idea to get my legs waxed," said Thomas.

In all, Washington High School and its National Honor Society raised more than $5,000.