$16.8M bond measure passed for Douglas County West schools

WATERLOO, Neb. (AP) — Voters have overwhelmingly approved a $16.8 million school bond measure to benefit Douglas County West Community Schools in eastern Nebraska’s Waterloo. The Omaha World-Herald reports that unofficial counts released Wednesday show the measure passing more than 2-to-1 in Tuesday’s vote. The approval comes after back-to-back rejections of bond issues by district voters in 2014 and 2015. The bond approved Tuesday calls for no increases in the district tax levy. Projects to be funded by the bond issue include a middle school addition, an auditorium with fine arts classrooms and restrooms and concessions for the softball complex. The bonds will also pay for renovations of classrooms, a weight room, locker rooms, a wrestling/cardio space and multipurpose space.