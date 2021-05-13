2021 Summer Concert Series at Battery Park announced

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Thursday, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City announced the lineup for the Summer Concert Series at Battery Park.

Brantley Gilbert will kick-off the series on July 10. The country music star has seven No. 1 hits to his credit, including "Country Must be Country Wide" and "You Don't Know Her Like I Do."

On July 16 Staind will be hitting the stage. The heavy-rock band has seven studio albums to their credit over a decades-long career.

With more than 10 million albums sold worldwide, Shinedown will be performing on August 14 with Pop Evil.

Two weeks later on August 28, Nelly will take the stage to finish out the summer concert series.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale on May 17.

They can be purchased at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City's website or in person at the Rock-Shop that opens daily at noon.