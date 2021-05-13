Arizona Senate Republicans sign lease to continue vote audit

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans in the Arizona Senate have signed a lease to continue their slow-moving audit of the 2020 election results in Maricopa County. The Senate and its contractors had rented the Veterans Memorial Coliseum through Friday but only got through a fraction of the 2.1 million ballots they are recounting. The old arena is booked for high school graduations next week. The Senate will regain access to the coliseum from May 23 through the end of June. Meanwhile, the head of the county Board of Supervisors is denying allegations by Senate President Karen Fann that data was deleted.