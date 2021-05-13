Breezy and warmer Thursday with rain chances increasing overnight

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some scattered showers have developed in far western Siouxland early this morning.



These will start to fall apart as they make their way to the east but those along and west of Highway 81 could start the day with some raindrops.



Clouds will increase as the day goes along with a slight chance for some more showers to develop.



A thunderstorm may even clip far western Siouxland this evening.



Today will be breezy as well with highs in the mid to upper 60s.



Showers and thunderstorms become likely overnight, especially after midnight.



No severe weather is expected tonight or tomorrow as the thundershowers work their way through the area.



The better chance for showers and thunderstorms will be early in the day though a few may develop again in the evening hours.



There are more chances as we head into the weekend; more on those on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.