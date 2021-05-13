California tree trimmer charged in deadly throat-slashings

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A tree trimmer in rural Northern California has been charged in throat-slashing serial killings that left three people dead. Charges were filed Wednesday against Ryan Scott Blinston of the small city of Oroville. Prosecutors allege Blinston worked for a tree-trimming service last May and June when he slashed the throats of an 88-year-old woman, an 82-year-old woman and a 57-year-old woman. He’s also accused of slashing the throat of one victim’s husband, who survived. Blinston was arrested last June after he allegedly slashed the throat of an acquaintance, who survived. He’s scheduled for arraignment Thursday. It wasn’t clear if Blinston had an attorney to speak on his behalf.