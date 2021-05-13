Judge postpones trial for 3 ex-cops charged in Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting in the death of George Floyd will be pushed back to March 2022. Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao were scheduled to face trial Aug. 23. The officers’ co-defendant, Derek Chauvin, has already been convicted of murder and manslaughter counts. And all four officers also face federal charges that allege they violated Floyd’s civil rights during his May 25 arrest. Judge Peter Cahill said he changed the trial date so the federal case can go forward first. He also said he felt the need to put some distance between the three officers’ trial and Chauvin’s due to all the publicity around the case.