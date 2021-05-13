Floyd Valley Community Health to offer Pfizer vaccines for people 12 and older beginning May 17

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - Floyd Valley Community Health will begin offering Pfizer vaccine appointments for people 12 and older beginning the week of May 17.

Appointments for the vaccine will be required, and the vaccines will be offered at no charge.

To schedule an appointment with Floyd Valley Community Health, people are asked to call (712) 546-3335.

Appointments for the follow-up vaccine will be made 21 days after the first vaccine.