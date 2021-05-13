Former cancer patient shows appreciation towards nurses in a unique way

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Russ Guthridge is a cancer survivor who received treatment and care at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's.

He released 50 white doves in front of the hospital where he stayed.

Guthridge trained the doves to circle the hospital and fly home as a sign of love, peace, hope, new beginnings and blessings to his caregivers.

"I wanted to show how much I appreciate the nurses and what they've done for me. I was here for three weeks and without the nurses it would have been very difficult," said Guthrdige.

Guthridge's caregivers say the one thing they remember about his time at UnityPoint was his optimism.