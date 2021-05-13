Hy-Vee pharmacies administering COVID-19 vaccines to people age 12-15

(KTIV) - On Thursday officials with Hy-Vee have announced all Hy-Vee pharmacy locations are now administering free COVID-19 vaccines for people ages 12 to 15.

The announcement from Hy-Vee follows the U.S. Fodd & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the age group.

Minors must have parental or guardian consent to receive the vaccine. A parent or guardian is asked to come with the child for the first and second dose.

People can walk in to receive the vaccine, or make an appointment in advance online.

Appointments made in advance can be done online by clicking here.