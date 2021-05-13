Lincoln police identify man killed in wreck with dump truck

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln police say a 24-year-old Lincoln man died in an accident with a loaded dump truck, and his mother is hospitalized. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the accident happened Wednesday. Police on Thursday identified the victim as David J. McClain. His 44-year-old mother, Kristie Jones, is in critical condition. The accident happened just before 7 a.m. Wednesday. Police say a 95,000-pound dump truck struck a 2014 Ford Flex driven by McClain. Witnesses told police that McClain pulled out in front of the truck. The collision caused the truck to tip onto its side, spilling sand and gravel. The dump truck driver suffered elbow, neck and back injuries.