May 13: Nearly 56 percent of South Dakota residents have one dose of vaccine

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials are reporting on Thursday 1,451 more residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series, with a total of 305,886 people in the state having been fully vaccinated.

This means an estimated 50.29 percent of South Dakota's 16 and older population is fully vaccinated against the virus.

The state's COVID-19 dashboard shows 55.99 percent of the state's adult population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

So far, South Dakota has administered 624,229 of its allocated vaccines, with 276,497 being Moderna, 329,509 being Pfizer and 18,223 being Johnson & Johnson.

On the May 13 report, health officials reported 57 new confirmed cases. Currently, there are 936 active cases of the virus in the state, a drop in 168 cases since Wednesday.

A total of 120,674 of South Dakota's 123,599 COVID-19 cases have recovered, with 68 patients remaining hospitalized due to the virus.

