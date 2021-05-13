Morning shows extend the day to cope with viewer erosion

NEW YORK (AP) — The pandemic has been rough on the broadcast morning shows, so they’re looking to make themselves valuable to consumers during other parts of the day. A news executive at NBC has been given the mandate to look for ways to drum up interest in what the show does in times other than the morning. So its personalities have YouTube shows, podcasts, TikTok videos — all ways to keep in touch with people who may be doing something else in the morning. Many viewers were in the habit of turning to the shows when they were rushing to get ready for work, so what happens when they don’t have to leave the house?