Myanmar will free Japanese journalist as gesture to Tokyo

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s ruling junta says that as a gesture of friendship with Tokyo, it will free a Japanese freelance journalist who was jailed and charged with spreading false news or information that could cause public unrest. The announcement on Myanmar’s army-run Myawaddy TV said Yuki Kitazumi had been arrested on April 18 for “inciting” the country’s anti-military civil disobedience movement and riots. It said his case will be closed and he will be released “at the request of the Special Envoy of the Japanese Government for National Reconciliation in Myanmar, in view of the close ties and future relations between Myanmar and Japan.”