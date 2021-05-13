Orange City celebrates history of Tulip Festival with 80th annual event

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Eight decades of the annual Orange City Tulip Festival means the event has a lot of history behind it.

This year's theme is appropriately labeled as Tulips and Traditions.

It is something many people think of when they think of the Tulip Festival.

"I think they think of family traditions. I know for myself, my wife and I, I grew up here, participated in Tulip Festival as a young kid, got married, and then as our daughters grew up they got the opportunity to be a part of Tulip Festival. So it's something that our family has been involved in for a number of years," said Steering Committee Co-Chair Rick Droog.

A big part of the excitement has to do with the last year's decision to cancel the festival.

"We waited until - I don't know the exact day - into April, and then we had to make a decision to cancel the Tulip Festival which doesn't happen very often. I think it had been since World War II," said Droog.

This year, the history and traditions will mean that much more to festival-goers, especially because of the alterations made by the Tulip Court last year.

"Everybody missed the Tulip Festival. It's something that we all look forward to. They did a good job of promoting the community and some of the online things we did with the festival," said Droog.

Most of the events are outside, so festival leaders say only a few safety measures have been put into place.