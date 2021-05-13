Poll: For unvaccinated Latinos, hesitancy isn’t the problem

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many Latinos are forgoing COVID-19 shots because of concerns about losing work hours, getting a bill, and for some, immigration worries. That’s according to a new poll that offers insights into how to raise vaccination rates among the nation’s largest ethnic minority. Out Thursday, the Kaiser Family Foundation Vaccine Monitor poll finds that many Hispanics who remain unvaccinated actually want a shot. In fact, they reported far less vaccine hesitancy than their white or Black counterparts. One in 3 unvaccinated Latino adults said they want to get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. That was twice the share as among unvaccinated white adults or Blacks.