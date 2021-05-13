Prosecutors in LA announce sweep in fentanyl overdose deaths

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal authorities in Los Angeles say they have charged 12 suspected drug dealers with selling fentanyl and other opioids that led to a dozen overdose deaths. The cases announced Thursday resulted from a Drug Enforcement Administration task force looking into overdose deaths. Authorities say there has been a spike in fentanyl overdoses in Southern California. A federal prosecutor’s spokesman says the arrests are aimed at warning the public about buying counterfeit drugs and serve as a warning to dealers that they could face stiff consequences if a buyer overdoses. The defendants were charged with distribution of narcotics resulting in death.