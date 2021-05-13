Siouxland athletes punch tickets to state at district meets

(KTIV) - The Iowa high school state track and field meet begins on Thursday, May 20th in Des Moines. But first, athletes had to qualify for the state meet at their district meets.

The class 3A district four meet was held in Orange City. In the girl's high jump, Sioux Center's Jacie Vander Waal earns a trip to state with a jump of 5'1.

In the girl's 800-meter spring medley, Spirit Lake Park's Mackenzie Kauffman pulled away on the anchor leg to lead her team to victory with a time of just over 1:52.

In the boy's 800-meter sprint medley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, anchored by Ashton Verdoorn, booked their ticket to state with a time of just over 1:36.

In the boy's 4x800 relay, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley comes out on top with a time of 8:17.

And in the girl's 3,000-meters, MOC-Floyd Valley's Emily Haverdink wins easily with a time of just over 11:09.

"It's the best," said Haverdink. "I went down there freshman year and it was so fun to run down there, the atmosphere is great, especially with my team mate going with me this year. I'm so excited."

The class 2A district eight meet was hosted by West Sioux in Hawarden, Iowa. In the girl's shuttle hurdle relay, Sheldon, led by the Kleinhesselinks, Makiah and Makenna, take first with a time of 1:10.62.

In the boys shuttle hurdle relay, Spirit Lake punched their ticket to state, just edging Sibley-Ocheyedan for first with a time of just over 1:03.

In the girl's 100-meters, Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central's Aubrey Bell took first place with a time of just over :13 seconds.

In the boys 100-meters, Spirit Lake finished one-two with Dillon Fine taking first and Ethan Backhaus getting second.

And in the boy's 400-meters, Unity Christian senior Tanner Schouten, who never ran track until this year, and didn't start running the 400 until halfway through the track season, punched a ticket to state with an amazing time of 48.08.

"It's pretty fun," said Schouten. "You know, just going out there and trying your best each race, competing with other guys is always good and we have three other , three other runners on our team that makes the year so much fun and enjoyable."

The state meet begins Thursday, May 20th in Des Moines.